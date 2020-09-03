Florence 1 Schools and MUSC Health partner for COVID-19 testing of students and staff

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – MUSC Health Florence Medical Center announced a new partnership with Florence 1 Schools to bring COVID-19 testing to students and staff.

“We want students to return to a safe environment in which to continue their education,” Vance Reynalds, CEO of MUSC Health Florence Division said. “The MUSC Health Back2Business program is a wonderful tool that uses specific guidance for COVID-19 testing protocol. With this program F1S students and staff will be able to focus on education and know they are better protected against the virus.”

The Back2Business program ensures proper COVID-19 testing protocol is followed to maximize testing capabilities. Testing will be available throughout the school year.