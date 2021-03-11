Florence 1 Schools board voices concerns about consolidation with Florence School District 4

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence 1 School District (F1S) board met Thursday night to discuss the previously announced consolidation with Florence School District 4.

The districts will be consolidated beginning July 1, 2022.

On Thursday night, several concerns were brought up. Those included losing out-of-state tuition from Timmonsville residents, busing students from Timmonsville and possible school board changes with new representation from Timmonsville.

The state Department of Education began providing intensive support to Florence 4 in 2016, eventually taking over the district in 2018, according to the letter. The district serving Timmonsville has faced a shrinking student population and financial issues in recent years. The state took over control of the district about two years ago.

The F1S board also provided a COVID-19 update Thursday night. Officials said cases in the community are on the decline and all staff will be vaccinated by April 1.

As we’ve reported previously, all F1S students who are in-person will go to school five days a week, starting on April 12.

District officials said about 70% of parents want five days face-to-face. About 30% want to stay virtual, according to a survey with about 1,000 responses. The survey is available until Monday.

Spring sports will go on as planned, with social distancing in place, according to the district.