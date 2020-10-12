Florence 1 Schools Early College Program is now accepting applications

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Applications are now being accepted for the Florence 1 Schools Early College Program.
The Early College Program is designed to provide students with a new curriculum option, preparing them with insight into the different career paths that they can choose from.
The program also allows students to graduate high school with both a high school diploma and an Associate’s Degree. Those who are interested in applying must do so by noon on November 20.
Benefits of the program:
- Gain valuable college preparation.
- Earn college credit and meet High School graduation requirements at the same time.
- Reduce time in an undergraduate college program.
- Courses transfer to all public colleges and universities in South Carolina and most
private colleges (exceptions are Furman, Wofford, and Presbyterian)
How to qualify:
- Be a Sophomore (they are only taking 10th grade students this year)
- Test into Curriculum Level Coursework through the Accuplacer
- Accepted to Florence-Darlington Technical College.
- Have proof of South Carolina Residency.
- Written Parent Approval.
- Written School Approval.
How to apply:
The following must be attached to the screening application:
- Grades: submit a copy of the most recent report card or transcript.
- Acceptance Letter from Florence-Darlington Tech’s Dual Enrollment Office. (This does not guarantee acceptance into the program)
You can find more information about the program and the forms required to participate here.
