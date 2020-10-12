Florence 1 Schools Early College Program is now accepting applications

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Applications are now being accepted for the Florence 1 Schools Early College Program.

The Early College Program is designed to provide students with a new curriculum option, preparing them with insight into the different career paths that they can choose from.

The program also allows students to graduate high school with both a high school diploma and an Associate’s Degree. Those who are interested in applying must do so by noon on November 20.

Benefits of the program:

Gain valuable college preparation.

Earn college credit and meet High School graduation requirements at the same time.

Reduce time in an undergraduate college program.

Courses transfer to all public colleges and universities in South Carolina and most

private colleges (exceptions are Furman, Wofford, and Presbyterian)

How to qualify:

Be a Sophomore (they are only taking 10th grade students this year)

Test into Curriculum Level Coursework through the Accuplacer

Accepted to Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Have proof of South Carolina Residency.

Written Parent Approval.

Written School Approval.

How to apply:

The following must be attached to the screening application:

Grades: submit a copy of the most recent report card or transcript.

Acceptance Letter from Florence-Darlington Tech’s Dual Enrollment Office. (This does not guarantee acceptance into the program)

You can find more information about the program and the forms required to participate here.

