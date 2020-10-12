Florence 1 Schools Early College Program is now accepting applications

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo (WBTW)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Applications are now being accepted for the Florence 1 Schools Early College Program.

The Early College Program is designed to provide students with a new curriculum option, preparing them with insight into the different career paths that they can choose from.

The program also allows students to graduate high school with both a high school diploma and an Associate’s Degree. Those who are interested in applying must do so by noon on November 20.

Benefits of the program:

  • Gain valuable college preparation.
  • Earn college credit and meet High School graduation requirements at the same time.
  • Reduce time in an undergraduate college program.
  • Courses transfer to all public colleges and universities in South Carolina and most
    private colleges (exceptions are Furman, Wofford, and Presbyterian)

How to qualify:

  • Be a Sophomore (they are only taking 10th grade students this year)
  • Test into Curriculum Level Coursework through the Accuplacer
  • Accepted to Florence-Darlington Technical College.
  • Have proof of South Carolina Residency.
  • Written Parent Approval.
  • Written School Approval.

How to apply:

The following must be attached to the screening application:

  • Grades: submit a copy of the most recent report card or transcript.
  • Acceptance Letter from Florence-Darlington Tech’s Dual Enrollment Office. (This does not guarantee acceptance into the program)

You can find more information about the program and the forms required to participate here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories