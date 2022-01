FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools will have a district-wide virtual learning day on Friday ahead of the predicted winter weather.

Friday’s weather prediction includes icy weather and hazardous road conditions, and as a result, all students will be completing assignments from home.

Meals will be provided to all students at the end of the day Thursday that include a breakfast and lunch.

All after school activities and sports will also be canceled Friday as a result of the weather.