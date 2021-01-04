Florence 1 schools to begin meal pickups while students learn fully virtual

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence 1 schools will begin meal pick-ups for students as they go back to school for two weeks of fully virtual learning.

Meal pickups begin Monday and will also be available Wednesday and January 11, according to the district.

Meals may be picked up from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at the following sites:

Beck

Royall Elementary

Briggs Elementary

McLaurin Elementary

Lester Elementary

Timrod Elementary

Lucy T Davis Elementary

West Florence High School

South Florence High School

Moore Middle School

Williams Middle School

Sneed Middle

Wallace Gregg Elementary

Delmae Elementary

Savannah Grove Elementary

Meals may be picked up from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the following sites:

Greenwood Elementary

North Vista Elementary

Carver Elementary

Southside Middle

CDC Woods

Wilson High School

Dewey Carter Elementary

Meals can be picked up at the school site bus ramp.