Florence 1 schools to begin meal pickups while students learn fully virtual

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence 1 schools will begin meal pick-ups for students as they go back to school for two weeks of fully virtual learning.
Meal pickups begin Monday and will also be available Wednesday and January 11, according to the district.
Meals may be picked up from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- Beck
- Royall Elementary
- Briggs Elementary
- McLaurin Elementary
- Lester Elementary
- Timrod Elementary
- Lucy T Davis Elementary
- West Florence High School
- South Florence High School
- Moore Middle School
- Williams Middle School
- Sneed Middle
- Wallace Gregg Elementary
- Delmae Elementary
- Savannah Grove Elementary
Meals may be picked up from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the following sites:
- Greenwood Elementary
- North Vista Elementary
- Carver Elementary
- Southside Middle
- CDC Woods
- Wilson High School
- Dewey Carter Elementary
Meals can be picked up at the school site bus ramp.