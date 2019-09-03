FLORENCE CO., SC (WBTW) – Florence County school districts will dismiss students early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian and the potential for high winds.

Florence 1 Schools will have early dismissal on Wednesday. Lunch will be served before dismissal. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:10; middle schools and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm. Extended Day Academy will be canceled.

Florence County School District 2 schools and offices will dismiss early on Wednesday, close on Thursday, and operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Friday. All afterschool activities have been canceled.

Dismissal times for FSCD 3 are as follows:

· 11 a.m.: Lake City Early Childhood Center School of Arts, J.C. Lynch Elementary School of STEM, Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School, Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy

· 11:10 a.m.: Main Street Elementary School of Arts

· 11:30 a.m.: Alternative Center for Education

· 11:45 a.m.: Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Technology, Leadership and Digital Communications

· 11:50 a.m.: J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts & Science Magnet School

· 12 p.m.: Lake City Early College High School

FSD5 will be on a half-day schedule Wednesday (JES: 11:00 AM; JMS and JHS at 12:00 PM). School will be closed Thursday and operate on a two-hour delay for students and faculty on Friday, according to Tina Williams, Superintendent.