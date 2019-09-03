1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
Evacuations underway in Horry, Georgetown Counties Hurricane watch issued for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties as Dorian weakens to Category 2
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  14
Closings
ALTERNATIVE CENTER FOR EDUCATION Coastal Carolina University DR. RONALD E. MCNAIR SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY, LEADERSHIP & DIGITAL COMMUNICATI GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY J. PAUL TRULUCK CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL J.C. LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF STEM lAKE CITY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER SCHOOL OF ARTS LAKE CITY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL MAIN STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF ARTS OLANTA CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL SCRANTON ELEMENTARY STEAM ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY

Florence 1, 3 and 5 will dismiss students early Wednesday

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE CO., SC (WBTW) – Florence County school districts will dismiss students early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian and the potential for high winds.

Florence 1 Schools will have early dismissal on Wednesday. Lunch will be served before dismissal. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:10; middle schools and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm. Extended Day Academy will be canceled.

Florence County School District 2 schools and offices will dismiss early on Wednesday, close on Thursday, and operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Friday.  All afterschool activities have been canceled.

Dismissal times for FSCD 3 are as follows:

·       11 a.m.: Lake City Early Childhood Center School of Arts, J.C. Lynch Elementary School of STEM, Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School, Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy

·       11:10 a.m.: Main Street Elementary School of Arts

·       11:30 a.m.: Alternative Center for Education

·       11:45 a.m.: Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Technology, Leadership and Digital Communications

·       11:50 a.m.: J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts & Science Magnet School

·       12 p.m.: Lake City Early College High School

FSD5 will be on a half-day schedule Wednesday (JES: 11:00 AM;  JMS and JHS at 12:00 PM). School will be closed Thursday and operate on a two-hour delay for students and faculty on Friday, according to Tina Williams, Superintendent.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: