Florence 3 to require masks for students, staff and visitors

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District Three will require masks for all students, staff and visitors starting Tuesday.

The mandate will be in place until further notice and will be reevaluated every week to determine if it is still needed. The decision for the mandate is based on the increasing numbers of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 as well as those required to quarantine, in addition to SCDHEC and CDC guidelines.

According to district data, in August 150 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19, while 1,142 were quarantined due to exposure to the virus.

Masks also are required for school bus passengers, including students and adults. The SC Department of Education announced that it would begin enforcing the use of face coverings by students and staff on state-owned and –operated school buses starting August 30.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff are paramount,” FSD3 Superintendent Laura Hickson said. “It is important for us as a district to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to educate our children.”