FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence District Four students will be switching to virtual learning through the rest of the week as COVID cases continue to rise.

From Wednesday until Tuesday, students will be learning virtually. Monday is Labor Day, so students will not have school.

Students in grades 1-12 will bring home devices for virtual learning while students in 4K and 5K will be given packets with work for the remainder of the week. Bus drivers will be delivering breakfast and lunch.