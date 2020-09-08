Florence 5 high school student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – An enrolled student tested positive for COVID-19 at Johnsonville High School on the first day of school.

Administrators with Florence County School District Five were informed on Tuesday. Students who were in close contact with the individual were sent home and sanitation measures have been taken, administrators said.

DHEC rates Florence County’s disease activity as high. The state’s Accelerate Ed recommendations say schools should not re-open for in-person classes until the level of disease activity is “low” for the county the school district is in.

FSD5 requests that if you are not feeling well, running a fever, or waiting for COVID test results, that you contact your child’s school and have them remain at home.