‘Florence After Five’ concert and block party series to return

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The popular monthly downtown conert series called “Florence After Five” will return in June.

Florence Downtown Development Corp. announced the concert series will return on Friday, June 25. The concerts are held on the final Friday of each month through October on the 100 Block of S. Dargan Street.

The block party includes live entertainment, libations, food vendors, and more each month. The June 25th concert will feature performers Hip Pocket and will be the first event of 2021.

City of Florence officials said their hope is to bring back downtown events at the end of June with the conditions of a steady decline in local COVID cases and widespread vaccine availability. The city is currently working on COVID-19 mitigation plans for the small street festivals.