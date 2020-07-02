Florence Center Carnival to open, incorporate new safety measures

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Center Carnival is set to open Friday with added COVID-19 safety measures.

The Florence Center Carnival will take place on July 3-12 at the Florence Center, located at 3300 W.

Radio Dr. Florence. Event hours will be Monday-Thursday 6 – 10 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 5 – 10 p.m.

The Carnival will be filled with fun rides for teens and adults, plus plenty of fantastic kiddie rides too.

Indulge in traditional carnival concessions ranging anywhere from cotton candy and fried favorites to Polish sausage and pizza.

There will be plenty of the classic carnival favorites with a lot of added rides and games. Rides include Super Shot, Vertigo, Expo Wheel, Full Tilt, Screamer and more.

To ensure the safety of guests, the Florence Center will be following extra safety measures this year, which include:

Extra hand sanitizing stations.

Hand sanitizing stations at every ride.

No contact with ride ticket takers.

Midway expanded to 3 times the normal footprint to allow for enhanced social distancing.

Masks are encouraged but not required.

Workers will undergo temperatures and wellness questionnaires.

Guests will be counted as they enter and exit.

The Florence Center will be closely monitoring any and all changes and updates from government offices and safety organizations.

Admission is $3 and parking is free. Ride tickets are available at the Box Office. For more information, please Visit Here.

