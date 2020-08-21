Florence chamber graduates 5th annual Emerging Leaders Summer Institute class

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce held a graduation ceremony for its 5th annual Emerging Leaders Summer Institute.

The program is designed to generate professional training and development, mentorship, community engagement, and recruitment opportunities.

The goal is to help small business owners and other professionals become leaders in the community. “Part of the point of this program was to implement a diverse group to make sure we have a diverse group that could, therefore, be leaders, more diverse leaders, in our community,” said Les Echols, director of community minority enterprise for the chamber.

Because of the pandemic, the six-session class was completely virtual.