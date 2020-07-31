Florence Children of Hope campaign receives large donation; provides children with clothes, toys

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – HopeHealth is striving to make the lives of children brighter this holiday season through its Children of Hope Christmas in July internal campaign.

Since 1996, children of HopeHealth patients facing difficult circumstances have received much needed clothing and toys from the Children of Hope Program.

This year, Jebaily Properties is stepping up to help in a big way. John Jebaily and Julie Jebaily will be presenting a $10,000 check to HopeHealth at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza on North Irby Street in Florence.

John Jebaily has been a long time supporter of HopeHealth and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors.

“We are so grateful for the support of businesses and community members like John and Julie,” said Scherrie Cogdill, director of development at HopeHealth. “These funds will help us add an additional 100 children to the annual Children of Hope holiday shopping list.”

Last year’s Children of Hope Christmas in July campaign raised over $25,000. HopeHealth is hoping to raise $35,000. The Jebaily’s donation will help achieve this goal.

If you are interested in donating to Children of Hope, please contact Scherrie Cogdill at scogdill@hope-health.org or (803) 473-8718.

