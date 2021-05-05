Florence City Center Farmers Market teams up with Eat Smart Move More for health-based events

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence City Center Farmers Market partnered with the Florence Chapter of Eat Smart Move More to place a greater emphasis on health at some of its events. The first Tuesday of every month, it will showcase local non-profits and businesses that promote healthy lifestyles.

“This is our first Tuesday night market teaming up with eat smart move more and we will do this from here on out,” Florence assistant city manager Clint Moore said, “It’s very exciting to see the activity come back after COVID, especially focusing on health and wellness.” Attendees could check out local organizations like Hope Health and the Explore Children’s Museum. The museum had a table set up where children could make their own salad jar.

“It’s a great place for kids to be outside and try new foods and it’s a really great thing for Florence,” Meghan Swink with the Explore Children’s Museum said. Attendees could also donate blood at the Blood Connection bus.

“We are in desperate need for blood ever since COVID,” Blood Connection business manager Dennis Bankson said, “We keep our blood supply up literally through local donations. Everywhere we go, it’s all about the people who can donate to supply the blood.”

The new events will support local non-profits and provide healthy activities. Tuesday’s market hosted a Star Wars-themed yoga and Pilates lesson in honor of May the Fourth. A three-mile bike ride hosted by Phil’s Bicycle World was also on the agenda, but was rescheduled for next week due to inclement weather.