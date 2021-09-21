Florence City Council rejects mask mandate, recommends all residents get vaccinated

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence City Council created a new ordinance recommending all members of the public be vaccinated.

In a special meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved an ordinance recommending everyone get one of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccinations.

Council also rejected a new mask mandate at Tuesday’s special meeting. The vote was 5-2, with Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore voting no to the option.

“This virus don’t care anything about who we are, what party affiliations we have,” Mayor Myers Ervin said. “It wants to live. And if we have to die for it to live, it will gladly help us to do that.”

The council continues to recommend masks, but will not require them.