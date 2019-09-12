Florence city leaders ban commercial trucks and buses on Third loop road

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence city leaders passed an ordinance on Monday to restrict commercial traffic at one busy intersection and people who live in that area tell News13 this will make the roads safer.

Commercial trucks and buses will no longer be allowed to drive down Third Loop Road between South Irby Street and West Mccown Drive.

William Singleton has lived on Mccown Drive for more than 20 years and tells News13 Briana Fernandez it’s often a challenge to get out of his driveway.

“It’s just dangerous because residents are pulling out into the street and if you’re going too fast, crazy stuff can happen,” said Singleton.

Singleton added that he’s not the only one concerned about the traffic.

“My neighbor recently went through a situation where he counted the numbers of vehicles going through this street in an hour and it was astronomical,” said Singleton.

Florence city leaders said commercial trucks and buses use third loop as a shortcut, but not anymore thanks to a new ordinance approved by city council.

“Sometimes trucks will end up in that neighborhood and they try to turn around or some get lost. It’s primarily a residential area and the level of service on that road is just doesn’t support commercial traffic,” said Jerry Dudley, planning director for the city of Florence.



Dudley believes this will help protect those who live in the area.

“It will take place immediately and we’re in the process of getting signs put up on the road,” said Dudley.

School buses are exempt from this ordinance as well as trucks that have to deliver packages. Drivers who don’t meet the requirements will be issued a traffic fine.