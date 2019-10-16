Florence Co. inmate hanged himself shortly after police say he bludgeoned his father to death with sledgehammer

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County inmate found dead in his cell hanged himself, according to information released by the coroner on Wednesday.

The coroner also identified the deceased inmate’s father, who recently died from blunt force trauma to the head. Warrants show police believe the son killed his father, and that he had been planning to kill his father for days.

Lloyd Bradley Turner, 45, was in the Florence jail charged with attempted murder after police found his father bludgeoned to near-death with a sledgehammer. Police say after the attack, Turner left the scene to buy cocaine with money taken from his father’s pocket. He also stole his father’s vehicle, police say.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken ruled the death of Jerry Dan Turner, the father of Lloyd Turner, a homicide. On Wednesday, he released his name.

Lloyd Turner was found dead in his cell on Oct. 6, which was just three days after being booked on the attempted murder charge. His father was found inside a home on Hillside Avenue with life-threatening injuries on Oct. 2. It is not clear when his father died from the injuries.

Turner admitted to police he used a sledgehammer in the attack. The reason why he had been planning to kill his father for days is not known at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES