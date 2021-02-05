Florence contractor charged with tax evasion after failing to claim more than $50K in income tax

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence electrical contractor is facing three counts of tax evasion after the South Carolina Department of Revenue said he failed to claim all of his income tax from 2016 – 2018.

Jarvaris Chapelle Miles, 45, was arrested Friday for failing to report $50,641 in business income, according to arrest warrants.

Miles is the sole proprietor of Miles Electric and during those years, according to the warrants, Miles also claimed $205,834 in expenses that he wasn’t entitled to.

Miles was able to evade at least $14,534 in state income tax by fraudulently reducing his state taxable income, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Miles faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count. He is being held in the Florence County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.

