Florence contractor charged with tax evasion after failing to claim more than $50K in income tax

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence electrical contractor is facing three counts of tax evasion after the South Carolina Department of Revenue said he failed to claim all of his income tax from 2016 – 2018.
Jarvaris Chapelle Miles, 45, was arrested Friday for failing to report $50,641 in business income, according to arrest warrants.
Miles is the sole proprietor of Miles Electric and during those years, according to the warrants, Miles also claimed $205,834 in expenses that he wasn’t entitled to.
Miles was able to evade at least $14,534 in state income tax by fraudulently reducing his state taxable income, the warrants allege.
If convicted, Miles faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count. He is being held in the Florence County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Greatest national anthem performance? 30 years since Whitney Houston stunned the Super Bowl
- Want Super Bowl freebies? Here are some you can snag this weekend
- The Puppy Bowl is back, this time with COVID protocols
- Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. ET: Former NFL MVP QB Rich Gannon breaks down Mahomes vs. Brady
- Want to get paid $50,000 to work with Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR racing crew for 2021? Now’s your chance.