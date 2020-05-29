Florence correctional officer arrested after police say he smuggled drugs into prison

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Warrants for a Florence correctional officer have been issued Friday, after he was charged with drug possession and attempted to introduce drugs into the prison where he worked.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services issued warrants for Loren Russell Smith who was a correctional officer at Lee Correctional Institute.

Smith was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, introducing contraband into a prison, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.

His charges also include attempting to bring 256 grams of marijuana and rolling papers into the prison, hidden inside a Taco Bell food container.

Following his arrest, Smith was fired.

