Man dies in workplace related incident at McCall Farms Food Plant in Effingham

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner is investigating a workplace related death that happened Saturday evening.

The deadly incident occurred at McCall Farms Food Plant, located at 6615 South Irby Street, in Effingham, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The deceased man was identified by authorities as Ryan Seither, 39. The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

OSHA will be assisting in the investigation as well. No additional information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: