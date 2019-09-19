Florence County Council to honor fallen Sergeant and Investigator with ‘Heroes Day’

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Council is set to honor two fallen law enforcement officers who died following the October 2018 shooting in Vintage Place.

According to the agenda for the Florence County Council’s September 19th meeting, the county will honor Investigator Farrah Turner and Sgt Terrence Carraway by proclaiming October 3rd as Heroes Day in their honor.

Turner and Carraway died after the ambush shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood in October 2018 where Frederick Hopkins allegedly opened fire on officers. Carraway died at a hospital shortly after the shooting while Turner died from her injuries several weeks later. The officers were at the home to serve a search warrant involving an accusation that Hopkins’ son Seth sexually assaulted a foster child in the home.

“My friend, my brother, Sgt. Terrence Carraway, laid down his life in a supreme act of devotion for the people who are so precious to him,” Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said during Carraway’s last call. “The City of Florence Police Department salutes a true hero, Police Sgt. Terrence F. Carraway, call sign cruiser 2, badge number 272, retired. End of Watch, October 3, 2018.”

Previously Francis Marion University honored Turner by naming a park after her and Lake City named the intersection of Highway 378 and Highway 52 the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.

