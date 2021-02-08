Florence County deputies charge man with attempted murder after they say he shot an occupied car

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies arrested a man for attempted murder after investigators said he he is suspected of shooting up a car that had people inside.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on Friday night of shots being fired on Jordan Circle. When deputies arrived, they were able to identify and apprehend a suspect shooter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire, although there are no reports of injuries.

Phillip Coty Striclken, 32, of Timmonsville, was arrested on Saturday and taken into custody at the Florence County Detention Center, where he remains on a $30,000 bond.

Count on News13 for updates when they become available.