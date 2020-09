FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) — One person was killed in a shooting in Florence County early this morning.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting, which happened at a motel between 6:30 and 7 a.m. on Friday, according to Sheriff Billy Barnes.

Barnes did not know which motel or the area. This is a developing story and investigators are still working to find out what happened and who was involved.

Count on us for updates on wbtw.com as we work to learn more.