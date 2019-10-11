Florence County deputies seize heroin, meth and cash in Johnsonville drug bust

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office seized crystal meth, heroin and $13,000 as part of an ongoing investigation in Johnsonville.

Deputies found the drugs at 2453 Hanna Lake Road on Thursday while investigating Samual Earl Ramu, who is in jail for felony drug charges related to earlier incidents. They seized 5.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of heroin and $13,000.

Ramu was in custody at the time of the investigation, having been denied bond on previous charges. Those charges stem from incidents occurring on or about March 2017, April 2019 and October 2019.

“This is considered a ‘sizable bust’ no matter which part of the state it occurs in but it is even more profound in rural areas like Johnsonville where the overdose rates have soared,” said Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

“We, at the Sheriff’s Office, continue to identify members of the conspiracy,” Kirby added. “We will only stop once the members have been identified and brought to justice.”

The sheriff’s office is working with Johnsonville police, the FBI and the DEA to further investigate.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.

LATEST HEADLINES