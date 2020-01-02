Florence County Deputy going viral for watching over shoppers

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County deputy is going viral for watching over shoppers at Bargain Ben’s as they lined up early Wednesday morning for start of the year deals.

The video was shared by Miranda Williams-Lewis on Facebook and shared by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office as well. The deputy watched them from across the street to make sure nothing happened to the shoppers and even brought them coffee in the morning to help warm them up.

As of Wednesday night, the video has over 23,000 views and has been shared over 850 times.