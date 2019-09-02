Florence County moves to OPCON 2 amid Dorian preparation

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Emergency Management will be moved to OPCON 2 Monday morning.
In a press release, Emergency Management spokesperson Levi James said this will go into effect starting at 8 a.m.
OPCON 2 means an agency is preparing for a potential emergency situation.
Many other agencies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee moved to OPCON 2 Sunday, including Conway, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
