Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Cat. 5 Hurricane Dorian slowing down as it moves through the Bahamas
Florence County moves to OPCON 2 amid Dorian preparation

(From: NOAA)

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Emergency Management will be moved to OPCON 2 Monday morning.

In a press release, Emergency Management spokesperson Levi James said this will go into effect starting at 8 a.m.

OPCON 2 means an agency is preparing for a potential emergency situation.

Many other agencies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee moved to OPCON 2 Sunday, including Conway, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

