Florence County moves to OPCON 2 amid Dorian preparation

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Emergency Management will be moved to OPCON 2 Monday morning.

In a press release, Emergency Management spokesperson Levi James said this will go into effect starting at 8 a.m.

OPCON 2 means an agency is preparing for a potential emergency situation.

Many other agencies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee moved to OPCON 2 Sunday, including Conway, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

Head to the StormTracker13 Hurricane Center for breaking updates on Hurricane Dorian.