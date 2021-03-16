Florence County murder suspect, sex offender accused of kidnapping young girl both released from prison on same day

FLORENCE CO., S.C. (WBTW) – Two Florence County men, one who was accused of murdering his father, the other a sex offender accused of kidnapping a young girl, were both released from prison on the same day.

On Saturday, Mason Christopher Yarborough of Lake City, and Randilee Truax of Florence, were both released on bond, according to deputies. The two were arrested in separate crimes not relating to each other.

Yarborough, who was released on a $75,000 surety bond, was charged with murder after he shot his father in October of 2020 following an argument, according to the sheriff’s office.

Truax, who was released on a $25,000 surety bond, allegedly picked up a 12-year-old girl in his car in September of 2020 in the area of Freedom Blvd. Witnesses saw it and called 911, according to deputies.

