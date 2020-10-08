Florence County officials searching for 3 stray dogs that mauled man in his own yard

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) — A 60-year-old man was attacked in his yard by three stray dogs.

He is entering rehab on Thursday after being hospitalized, according to Todd Floyd, an officer with the Florence County Environmental Services.

A witness described the dogs as a black and white lab or pit mix with a red collar, a brown pit that may have a fresh injury on left side of its head, and another black dog possibly lab or pit mix.

Officials have been canvasing the Savannah Grove Road area in Effingham daily, searching for animals that fit the description of the reported dogs.

“We have two dogs from that area that closely match the description of the attack dogs,” Officer Floyd said, “but these dogs have yet to be verified by the victim to be the dogs that attacked him.”

Since officials are not sure the two dogs they have are the correct animals, they have traps set on the victim’s property.

People in the Savannah Grove area are asked to call the Environmental Services office at 843-665-3053 if they see any owned or stray animals that fit the descriptions.