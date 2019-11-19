2016-2017: 2 bomb threats/66 total threats
2016-2017: 24 students suspended pending administrative hearings or manifestation determination hearings (5 days or more)
2017-2018: 64 total threats
2017-2018: 30 students suspended pending administrative hearings or manifestation determination hearings (5 days or more)
2018-2019: 59 total threats
29108-2019: 15 students suspended pending administrative hearings or manifestation determination hearings (5 days or more)
8/2019 – 9/18/2019: 1 total threat
8/2019 – 9/18/2019: 3 students suspended pending administrative hearings or manifestation determination hearings (5 days or more)
Florence County School District 3
