Florence County School District 3

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - School threats have interrupted the education of hundreds of students in our area this year alone, but are they happening more often than the public knows?

The state of South Carolina recently made school security a top priority in education - allocating millions of dollars towards security, mental health, and safety measures. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman told News13 the effort started not long after the Parkland High School shooting in Florida.