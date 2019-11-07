Florence County Sheriff election date set for Nov. 3

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Election for the Florence County Sheriff’s race will coincide with the general election in November of 2020.

A special election for the seat must be held on Nov. 3, by state law. According to the South Carolina Code of Laws, “if any vacancy occurs in the office more than one year prior to the next general election for county sheriffs, the Governor shall appoint some suitable person as provided in subsection (A) until a special election is held to elect a sheriff.”

That happened in Florence County when the governor suspended Sheriff Kenney Boone in April after he was indicted on charges of embezzlement and misconduct. Former Sheriff Billy Barnes, who held the role for 19 years, was appointed as interim sheriff until the next election.

The indictments allege Boone used both county and federal funds allocated to the FCSO for personal use. next court appearance is not yet set and there’s no new information on the case. Read the full indictment here.

Now that we are less than a year from the general election, the special election for sheriff will happen at the same time as the presidential election.

Boone will run for re-election in 2020, according to the SC State Ethics Commission website. Other candidates include:

Glen Kirby (R), Florence County chief deputy – Read story

Thomas “TJ” Joye (R), former highway patrol trooper, supervisor and county deputy – Read story

Frizell Moore (D), Commander with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Read story

Darrin Yarborough, former major with Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office. (D) – Read story

Count on News13 as your local election headquarters.