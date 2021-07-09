Florence County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of veteran officer Lt. Curt Summerford

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a veteran officer who served the community for 30 years.

Curt Summerford, who retired as a lieutenant, died on Friday, according to a social media post by Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

Summerford held a variety of positions, most notably as the organizer and supervisor of the FCSO Criminal Enforcement Unit. The nationally recognized narcotics interdiction unit works drug trafficking on major roadways in Florence County.

Visitation for Summerford is scheduled for Monday from 5 pm until 7 pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel 2402 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC.

His funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 pm at the Palmetto Street Church of God, 3132 West Palmetto Street, Florence. Burial at the Florence Memorial Gardens immediately after.