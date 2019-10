FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies are searching for 15-year-old Mekhi Christopher Rush who was last seen at his home of 637 Jeffords St. Florence on September 25. Investigators do not believe Rush to be in imminent danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843)665-2121, ext. 388.