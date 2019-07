OLANTA, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing woman.

According to a press release, deputies are searching for Angela Marie Wilt of Olanta. Wilt is 29-years-old, 5 feet four inches tall, with blonde hair, green eyes, and numerous tattoos and piercings.

Investigators say Wilt was last seen on May 19 and was last spoken on June 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121 ext. 372.