Florence County woman charged with failing to report sexual abuse of child, continuing to expose child

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies arrested a Florence County woman after they say she allegedly failed to report a child was being sexually abused and continued to expose the child.

Shekita Alonna Shontae Abraham, 34, of Effingham, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

According to Investigators, Abraham is alleged to have placed an 11-year-old child at an unreasonable risk of harm by failing to report her knowledge of the sexual abuse of the child and continued to expose the child to further sexual abuse by the alleged offender. These incidents happened on or about November, 2020, and February of this year, according to the sheriff’s office.

Abraham was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond.