FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence deputies have arrested a man after they say he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old.

Deputies charged Roger Smith, 46, of Timmonsville, with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On August 15 at Eve Lane in Timmonsville, Smith is accused of committing sexual battery against the child, according to deputies.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.