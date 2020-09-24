Florence deputies investigate after apparent hit-and-run, victim found with gunshot wounds

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence deputies are on the scene of an apparent hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating at the Highway 52, Interstate 95 interchange where they were called in for a hit-and-run, according to Nunn.

The victim of the incident was taken to the hospital with what deputies say appears to be a gunshot wound.

At this time we don’t know the status of the victim, but we are working to find out more. Count on News13 for updates.

