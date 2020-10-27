Florence County deputies investigate deadly Monday night shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are investigating after a deadly shooting in Florence County Monday night.

Deputies responded to South Fifth Street off of Mars Bluff Road in Florence County, where they found a man who had been shot and killed late Monday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened a little before midnight, according to Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.

The age and name of the victim is being withheld at this time until family can be notified, according to the coroner.

Details are limited at this time. News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sherriff’s Office for more information. Count on us for updates.

