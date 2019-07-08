Florence deputies make arrest in deadly weekend shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on July 7.

Larry Ja Juan Scipio Jr. was arrested on Sunday according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Scipio is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Tall Oaks Drive late Saturday night.

Investigators believe that Scipio knocked on the door of Rico Johnson’s house, entered the home when Johnson opened the door, then shot Johnson multiple times. Johnson died from his injuries.

Scipio is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit judge.