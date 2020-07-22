Florence District 1 announces re-opening plan, includes virtual learning option

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District 1 has announced their plans for returning to school, which includes a virtual learning option.

FS1 has a plan which includes two different options; the first option is a combination of an A/B Cohort instruction, where students meet in person, and eLearning, and option two is an FS1 Virtual Academy.

Families who wish to enroll in F1S Virtual Academy should complete the virtual academy enrollment form in addition to registering online.

Students enrolled in F1S Virtual Academy must remain in this option until October 8. To enroll online you can visit here.

For more information on both options you can visit the Florence School District 1 website here.

