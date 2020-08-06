Florence double homicide remains unsolved, 20 years later

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Today marks 20 years since Wanda Evans and Paul Coats were both found dead, and the case remains unsolved.

On August 6, 2000, Wanda Evans was found dead in her home with her throat slashed, only a few feet away from where her children slept. Later that day, two fishermen found the body of Paul Coates, the father of Evan’s children, under a bridge, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty years later, and Deputies have never solved the case, and continue to hope someone will come forward with information on what happened.

The following is a video from the 10th anniversary of the double homicide:

