Florence Families celebrate Father’s Day with indoor golf

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Families celebrated Father’s Day by working on their swings Sunday. 19th Green Indoor Golf Center offered a discount for the holiday

“This actually was a surprise,” Jay Wilson said, “My lady decided to give us a quick visit here.” Wilson spent the afternoon working on his game and teaching his sons the basics.

“I’m no pro by any means but just showing them what I learned quickly,” Wilson said, “Hopefully it starts them off on the right track.” His sons said their father deserved a special day.

“He gives us a place to stay, he gives us food and takes us fun places,” Ryan Wilson, Jay’s son said. The 19th Green is owned by a father daughter team.

“My dad, he is a retired Air Force Lieutenant colonel and he always had a ream to open up a business,” co-owner Akilah Weaver said. She said they were happy to give families a place to have fun. Wilson said coming out was all about getting quality time with his sons.

“You can’t put a price on it,” Wilson said, “It’s really fun to spend time with them any day, but on father’s day especially. Nothing but love.” The 19th Green has been in business for three years.