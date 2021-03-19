Florence food distributor to host job fair Saturday, will hire on spot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Food distributor Ruiz Foods in Florence is hosting a job fair Saturday, and said they plan to hire on the spot.

The company, which produces El Monterey and Tornados brand products, will be holding the job fair from 9 a.m. until noon at Florence Darlington Technical College.

“We’ll be interviewing on-site at the Job Fair and sharing specific details about our sign-on bonuses for select skilled jobs,” Jamie Moore, Ruiz Foods Florence Human Resource Manager said. “Job fair attendees are required to follow CDC guidelines to include wearing masks while practicing social distancing. Positions are available on all shifts and include: packaging, machine operator, production, processing, pre-batch, bakery, sanitation and maintenance.”

The Florence branch of Ruiz Foods opened in 2017, employing more than 600 people. Today, they employ more than 1100 people and are continuing to add to their staff.

Ruiz Foods offers medical benefits including: life insurance, dental and vision coverage, paid holidays and a 401k.