Florence Forward Pledge launched to encourage safe business reopening

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence has launched the Florence Forward Pledge to encourage local businesses to reopen or expand their services responsibly as the community works to protect the health, safety and well-being of residents and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modeled after the successful Greater Greenville Pledge Campaign, Florence officials hope to inspire local business owners to take a pledge to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Florence.

Responsibilities include monitoring the health of their employees as they return to work, cleaning high-touch areas frequently, encouraging the use of face coverings, promoting hand, cough, and sneeze hygiene, promoting social distancing in their business and limiting the number of people inside businesses if applicable.

Business owners who choose to take the pledge will receive a static cling to display in the window or on the door of their business and will be granted use of the Florence Forward Pledge logo for their own marketing materials.

The City of Florence website will also host a return to work resource guide and sample safety plan checklist based on the latest guidance from the CDC and state health officials.

To take the pledge, business owners can visit here and fill out the required information.

Once the pledge information is filled out and submitted, the business will appear on the map of businesses who have taken the pledge, showing that they have committed to the health and safety of their employees and customers.

To view the map of places already committed to the pledge, you can visit the City of Florence website.

