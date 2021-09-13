Florence foster chihuahua hit by car, recovering in loving home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – In a Positively Carolina story, a dog found with serious injuries and a low chance of survival is getting a second chance at life.

Kellie Middleton is fostering the chihuahua named Harriett. When she learned about Harriet’s story, she says it was love at first sight.

“She said give us a call back on Monday. We are really not even sure if she is going to make it through the weekend. So I called back on Monday. Thank God she was still with us so I went and picked her up,” Middleton said.

Middleton says she learned about Harriett’s story through the Florence Area Humane Society’s Facebook page.

“My heart has just been drawn to this little puppy. How can I help? So I want to be able to do everything that I can for her. I am not sure what that is because I have never fostered a pet with special needs but I was certainly ready to try,” Middleton said.

She immediately reached out wanting to take her in. Harriet was reportedly hit by a car resulting in multiple injuries and not having any use of her back legs.

“There were pictures of her taken in a crate at the vet and she just looks so sad,” Middleton said.

But today, Middleton says she is a different dog.

“We see hope in her eyes. She is happy. She is progressing,” Middleton said.

Harriet has been living with Middleton for several weeks now and gets around in her wheelchair. She even has her own Facebook page called ‘Helping Harriet Heal.’ It was created in hopes of sharing her story, raising awareness for dogs with disabilities and for the animals in shelters in search of their forever homes.

Harriet will be featured in the 2022 ‘Paparazzi for Pets’ calendar.

“She is happy and just so full of life. She is happy so that makes our hearts happy,” Middleton said.

Local vets continue to treat Harriet. A GoFundMe has been created to help out with vet bills. If you would like to donate, click here.