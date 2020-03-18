Florence gets drive-thru coronavirus specimen collection site from MUSC

FLORENC, SC (WBTW) – MUSC’s online urgent care service now has a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Florence.

The testing site is for patients who have COVID-19-like symptoms and get recommended for screening. MUSC health staff will be on hand to quickly collect specimens for testing.

The drive-thru site is at Doctors Care Urgent Care on South Irby Street.

“We want people to get tested, but we want those people not to be among other patients,” said Rami Zebian, chief medical officer for Florence and Marion MUSC. “Anybody who has symptoms needs to be tested but we don’t want them in the emergency room, we don’t want them amongst other patients that they can give them the infection.”

While the online screening is free, patients must pay for the specimen collection and lab processing either through their insurance or self-pay.