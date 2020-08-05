Florence Harvest Hope helps families in need of food, seeks donations

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Harvest Hope is calling on the local community to help restock its shelves with non-perishable food items during the month of August during its “Fill the Gap” campaign.

Each week, community members are encouraged to donate a different high-demand food item.

In the past four months, Harvest Hope’s Pee Dee branch has helped fill the gap for over 34,000 families through its Mobile Food Pantry program—almost 30 times more than the same time frame last year.

“The summer months are an already stressful time for many families with children out of school and eating more meals at home,” says Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope CEO, “As the pandemic continues with record-breaking numbers, we need the community’s support to help us continue to feed our neighbors in need.”

The schedule for the month is as follows:

August 8-14 – Canned meals and/or meats (beef stew, spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli)

August 15-21 – Plastic jars of peanut butter and 1 pound bags of rice

August 22-28 – Canned fruits and vegetables

Collection boxes will be placed in the lobby of the Pee Dee branch at 2513 West Lucas Street in Florence. Individuals can also drop off items at the Mattress Firm at 2100 West Evans Street in Florence.

Groups and/or individuals interested in hosting a food drive for the items above should fill out the form here. Community members can also shop their Amazon Wishlist and have items sent directly to the branch.

