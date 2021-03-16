Florence healthcare and community leaders offer COVID-19 vaccine virtual town hall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Healthcare leaders from HopeHealth, McLeod Health, and MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will join local leaders and DHEC to answer questions and discuss concerns about vaccinations for COVID-19.

The meeting will be held as a Facebook Live event, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The panel participants are Dr. Heather Leisy, Director of Preventive Medicine for Hope Health; Dr. Jeremy Robertson, Chief Medical Officer of McLeod Regional Medical Center; and Dr. Rami Zebian, Chief Medical Officer for MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

Viewers may attend and participate by visiting the Hope Health Facebook page or by joining watch parties shared by the pages of DHEC, McLeod Health and MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. Attendees and viewers may submit questions in advance via email at info@hope-health.org with “Town Hall Question” in the subject line.

The intent of this collaborative platform is to encourage community participation in vaccinations, correct misinformation about risks or side effects, and alleviate hesitation from members of our community who stand to benefit most from receiving the vaccine.

Representative Terry Alexander will host as emcee, and City of Florence Mayor and Registered Nurse Teresa Myers Ervin will serve as moderator for the question and answer portion of the program.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to have a “virtual doctor’s visit” with doctors, to whom they can openly ask questions and receive answers rooted in medical science and public health.” said Dr. Shakaria Johnson, DHEC Pee Dee Regional Medical Director, “Having access to accurate information is key to increasing an understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine and its benefits. This plays a large part in decreasing hesitation and stigma towards getting vaccinated with the overall goal of improving the health of individuals and the community as a whole.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hopehealthinc

Heather Leisy, MD joined HopeHealth in June 2019 as Director of Preventive Medicine. She provides preventive medical care at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence and researches and implements methods to improve patient outcomes. Dr. Leisy received her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston). Most recently, she completed her residency in general preventive medicine and public health at Stony Brook University in New York. She also holds a Physician Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee-Haslam.

Jeremy R. Robertson, MD is Vice President for Medical Services and Chief Medical Officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center. Board Certified in Emergency Medicine, Dr. Robertson earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, Alabama. He completed his residency training in Emergency Medicine at East Carolina University School of Medicine/ Pitt County Memorial Hospital of Greenville, North Carolina, and completed a master’s degree in healthcare administration at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Dr. Robertson joined the McLeod medical staff in 2009 and has served patients as an emergency medicine physician in addition to leadership duties for the past twelve years. In 2012, he was appointed Medical Director of Emergency Services and served in that capacity until his appointment as Chief Medical Officer in 2019. Dr. Robertson and his wife, Veronica, reside in Florence and have two daughters.

Rami Zebian, MD, CPE, FCCP, is Chief Medical Officer for MUSC Health Florence Division. Dr. Zebian splits his time between clinical duties in pulmonary and critical care medicine and administrative responsibilities as Chief Medical Officer. He enjoys caring for patients in the outpatient setting and in the Intensive Care Unit setting. He specializes in advanced diagnostic bronchoscopies such as endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) and super dimension navigational bronchoscopy (ENB) for lung cancer diagnosis and staging. He also treats severe persistent asthma and pulmonary hypertension. Dr. Zebian received his medical degree at Beirut Arab University-Lebanon and completed his internal medicine residency at both the American University of Beirut-Lebanon and the University of Texas at Houston. He completed his pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at the University of Texas at Houston. Dr. Zebian is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, Internal Medicine, and Clinical Informatics.