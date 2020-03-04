Florence launches new community market; a food, artisan and warehouse district

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence has launched its new market for community health and community livability.

The City Center Market and Kitchen at 200 Sanborn Street was designed to advance opportunities that improved the overall health of the Florence community. The City strategically identified the area for the establishment of a food, artisan, and warehouse development district.

The new facility will provide nearby neighborhoods accessibility to fresh foods, and provide a community gathering space that highlights local vendors, and Carolina-grown and made products. The former warehouse has been repurposed and now offers vendor space, a kitchen, and restrooms.

The City is eagerly awaiting the opening of the kitchen, a commercial production space located onsite, later this spring.

Other focuses on healthy food access that were included in the plan were the application of a multi-modal transportation initiative; the removal of identified socioeconomic barriers; partnerships with local businesses; and the creation of a recreational/wellness campus that houses an all-inclusive playground, gymnasium, and green space.











The Grand Opening of the market will follow this event on Saturday, March 7. In celebration, there will be a whole cooked hog from Maypop Farms, face-painting, a nature craft, and an excellent variety of vendors.