Florence Library gallery presents Artist J. Renee Johnson

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – An opening reception for the exhibit of artist J. Renee Johnson will take place in the Morris Gallery of the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library in Florence at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26.

J. Renee is internationally known for her reverse glass paintings, or Eglomise, depicting southern lifestyle themes, tropical design, and the life and times in New Orleans, pre- and post-Katrina.

Admission is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served. The reception is sponsored by Friends of Florence County Library.

J. Renee enjoys painting images and scenes that promote thought on issues of social justice, history, and folklore. Her paintings have been in group exhibitions in New York City, NY; San Diego, CA; Charleston, SC; Washington, DC; and New Orleans, LA. She was featured in several patient exhibits at the United Nations Mocada Museum CCCADA Art Institutes in New York City and Brooklyn.

With maternal roots from Florence and Marion, she graduated from Xavier University in 1989 with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. Like many, J’Renee was a Katrina evacuee who was forced to move around the country. She eventually settled in Columbia, SC.

In addition to the Morris Gallery exhibit, she will present an artist’s talk about her work on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Joseph Stukes Meeting Room. Her exhibit will run through March 15, 2020.

The Doctor N. Lee Morris Gallery is located on the second floor of the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library at 509 S. Dargan Street in Florence. For more information about library programs, visit www.florencelibrary.org