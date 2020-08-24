Florence man, 19, faces two charges of attempted murder

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A 19-year-old Florence man faces two charges of attempted murder after a shooting on Friday.

Rah’quez Baccus was arrested and charged on Saturday after a shooting that happened at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday near Commander Street and Dargan Street. Investigators worked into the night to develop leads that eventually led to the arrest, according to the Florence Police Department.

A juvenile also was arrested in connection with the shooting.

In addition to two counts of attempted murder, Baccus faces a charge of possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Buccas remains in the Florence County Detention Center on a $55,000 bond.